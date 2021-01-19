Sebamed gets relief in ad row with HUL

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
German personal care company Sebamed on Tuesday got some relief in its ad row with HUL.
Stating that its its claims are backed by robust scientific research, the company said it welcomed the decision rendered by the Bombay High Court that Sebamed is permitted to air its advertisement — titled “Doodh Jaise Safed Soap Ka Sach” — for its cleansing bar, in its current form. In the ad, Sebamed cleansing bar is compared with HUL’s Dove.
At the same time, the court said the company should modify its other two advertisements in which its compares its cleansing bar with brands Lux and Pears, by dropping the reference to Rin detergent or any other detergent soap or washing detergent.
“Any advertisement of the defendant comparing their Sebamed Cleansing Bar with the Lux soap of the plaintiff or the Pears soap of the plaintiff shall not have any reference to the Rin detergent bar or any other detergent soap or washing detergent,” the order stated.
Sebamed said that the judgement is an unequivocal acknowledgement of the company’s endeavours to “educate consumers about pH values of soaps and their effects on the skin.”
“The honourable Judge permitted the Sebamed advertisement qua Dove to continue as it is with no changes, and for Lux, Pears and Santoor to continue after removing the segment relating to detergent bar. The Honourable Judge agreed that a fact-based scientific comparison did not amount to disparagement and parties are free to mention names of competitor brands as long as there is evidence backed comparison,” the Sebamed statement added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...