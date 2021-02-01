Companies

Serum Institute chief welcomes FM’s emphasis on healthcare spending

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on February 01, 2021 Published on February 01, 2021

Adar Poonawalla, CEO

Commenting on the Budget 2021-22, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, "Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy”.

In a statement, Poonawalla said, “Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunization especially for Covid-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic. Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector."

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 01, 2021
Healthcare
Union Budget
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.