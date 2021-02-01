Serum Institute chief welcomes FM’s emphasis on healthcare spending

Commenting on the Budget 2021-22, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India, said, "Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalizations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy”.

In a statement, Poonawalla said, “Therefore we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunization especially for Covid-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic. Hopefully, this will also encourage more innovation and expansion in the sector."