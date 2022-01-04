Servotech begins manufacturing of EV chargers

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Servotech Power Systems on Tuesday said it has started the manufacturing of high-tech EV chargers to mark its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) space.
"Servotech Power Systems Ltd, which is engaged in the manufacturing of high-end solar products, medical devices and LED lighting solutions, initiates the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers for installation at various EV charging stations across the country," the company said in a statement.
While announcing its foray into the EV market, the entity said the decision is in line with its vision of developing solutions in accordance with the government's Make In India initiative and steering the nation towards a greener and sustainable future.
Having emerged as a credible player within the solar power market and witnessing dramatic growth over the years, Servotech aims to provide its cutting-edge equipment to facilitate the creation of EV charging hubs across India.
Holding talks with key officials from several major PSUs and nodal authorities on a regular basis, the company is currently devising its new strategies to focus on the crucial aspects and issues that are required to be addressed and execute its plan in a phased manner, it stated.
To act as an end-to-end solutions provider for the installation of the EV chargers, Servotech is currently gearing up its tech apparatus aggressively, it stated.
Servotech Power Systems founder and MD Raman Bhatia said, "Our new initiative of aiding the establishment of EV charging technological infrastructure across states reflects our serious deliberations for paving a path towards new avenues and possibilities for all." It is imperative to come up with a solution that could accelerate its pace in the race to become truly a self-reliant nation by adopting new technologies, it added.
