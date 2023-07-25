Recykal, which provides technology solutions for circularity in the waste management industry, has appointed Shailesh Haribhakti, a veteran in the finance and sustainability sectors, as a Director on the company’s board.

With over five decades of experience, Haribhakti is a strong advocate of shared value creation and environmental sustainability. Haribhakti promoted the concept of ‘Innovate to Zero’ and technology-enabled corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental social governance (ESG), and sustainability.

In addition to his new role at Recykal, Haribhakti holds the position of Chairman at the Chartered Accountants firm Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates. He is also on the boards of companies like Bajaj Electricals Limited, L&T Finance, Adani Total Gas Ltd., and Swiggy, a Recykal statement said here on Monday.