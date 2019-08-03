Shemaroo makes a play in devices space with devotional content

Shemaroo Entertainment has forayed into the devices space, with the launch of a range of bluetooth players pre-loaded with devotional songs and bhajans.

With a belief that these devotional players will find salience across age groups, the company hopes to monetise its vast devotional content library.

In recent times, Saregama’s Carvaan, a portable digital audio player which comes pre-loaded with music content especially retro songs, has been a hit with consumers.

Shemaroo Entertainment has set up a separate vertical to manage this business and launched three player variants — Bhagavad Gita, Bhajan Vani and Ibaadat Quran Majeed.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, “Devotional content has been one of the strong pillars of growth for the company and we have gained deep understanding about consumer demand over the years. We had been working on a strategy to venture into the content-loaded-device space for some time with the aim to deliver great content in the most convenient form to consumers.”

Asked about the revenue potential, Gada said, “It’s early days so we don’t want to make any projections. But if the business scales up well, it could potentially be more than ₹100 crore in the next three years.”

The company has begun selling these players across e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq as also at Archies’ outlets. Depending on the model, the players are available for ₹3,999 or ₹4,499. Shemaroo has struck partnerships with multiple manufacturers for the bluetooth players. “A lot of work has gone into curating the content as well as the design of these devices. In fact, a dedicated team travelled across India and some international markets to ensure we don’t go wrong with any aspect of religious sentiments. We also selected manufacturers, keeping that in mind,” he added.

The company plans to expand its devotional devices range in the coming months. “We are looking at expanding this new vertical as a full-fledged business unit. A special Ganesh Bhajan player will be launched during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav. Similarly, we believe there is potential to curate devotional content and launch devices for different festivals, States and religions,” he added.