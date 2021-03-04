Shilpa Medicare enters women’s intimate cleansing segment with SwatchShil

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Shilpa Medicare Limited, a research-led integrated pharmaceutical company, has entered into the gynaecology segment by launching its first women’s intimate cleansing spray in India under the brand name ‘SwatchShil’.
In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said the cleansing spray will be available in jasmine and floral fragrance in 100ml spray packs. The product is a soap-free and alcohol-free solution with a pH of 3.7±0.5, which is ideal for women's intimate area, helps in maintaining the optimum pH level and avoids vaginal discomfort and effectively maintains intimate hygiene.
The company further said SwatchShil has been rolled out in India in an innovative ‘Bag on Valve’ spray canister for hassle-free usage — 360-degree rotation, easy to apply in all possible directions, angles, and positions. SwatchShil has a differentiated advantage of hands-free application for enhanced utility and ease of use unlike current products available in the market.
“While the market size of intimate hygiene is about ₹80 crore, owing to the niche and urban presence, SwatchShil will give Shilpa an entry with differentiated products into the rapidly-growing women intimate hygiene products segment,” the company’s release said.
“The company’s new product is being made available at major chemist outlets in North and East zones and will be available soon in the South and West zones. It is also being made available online for purchase at www.shilpacare.in with attractive launch offers; also shall be available at online portals like Amazon, Flipkart, etc ...,” the release added.
