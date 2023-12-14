Shree Cement, the second largest cement-maker in India, on Thursday commissioned a new klin at its integrated production facility in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan. The plant, set up at ₹3,500 crore can produce 3.5 million tonnes of cement per annum. In a statement to the bourses, Shree Cement said, the klin has a rated capacity of 11,500 tonnes per day.

Post commissioning of the Nawalgarh facility, the cement production capacity now goes up to 53.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), from the previous 49.9 mtpa.

The company has invested in a 33 megawatt (MW) waste heat recovery-based power plant which contributes to electricity generation without consuming fossil fuels, utilising waste gases from the clinkerisation process.

Located in North-Eastern part of Rajasthan, bordering the State of Haryana, the plant provides “strong logistical advantage and will help in reducing the delivered cost”.

Most modern plant

According to Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Ltd plans to have an annual capacity of 80 mt by 2028.

“This facility is the most modern plant of the company and shall significantly boost the operational performance. The facility is well suited to cater for the high consumption cement markets of National Capital Region, Punjab and Haryana apart from strengthening the existing customer servicing capability in Rajasthan,” he said

Shree Cement currently has a network of five integrated facilities across three states that include Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

