Shriram Farm Solutions ties up with Plantix for online sale of seeds, plant nutrients

Shriram Farm Solutions, which is a part of the diversified conglomerate DCM Shriram, has tied up with a digital platform ‘Plantix’, a subsidiary of a reputed AI-based German company for selling the former’s seeds, crop protection and plant nutrition products, a company statement said on Friday.

This is Shriram Farm Solutions’ firstever foray into selling their products through an e-commerce platform. Under the partnership, Plantix retailers can now place orders for Shriram brand seeds, crop protection and nutrition products directly through the Plantix Partner mobile app, the statement said.

Plantix has a popular Farmer app which allows farmers or extension workers to remotely treatment measures to various crop diseases and nutrition deficiencies by simply clicking the photographs of the affected crop and uploading to the site.

In the current pandemic where on-ground movement has been restricted, this partnership will enable shop owners to connect with the company digitally and seamlessly place orders, the company said.

The operations have begun in Madhya Pradesh in the current kharif season and will be expanded to other regions soon, it said.