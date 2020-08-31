Siegwerk India launches customer portal for fully online purchases

Siegwerk India, part of Siegwerk of Germany and a global supplier of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, has launched its customer portal, an online ordering platform, to provide a contactless order management facility that covers payments.

The portal will be available 24/7, 365 days to ensure a seamless order management service to customers. This was announced at a virtual launch event attended by over 100 key Siegwerk customers. This is an effort to bringing world-class e-commerce experience to customers in the wake of the pandemic, which has brought new normal conditions across the fields and industries including printing inks, said the company. This is based on the successful model implemented in Germany and China, and helps reduce the dependency of manual procedures and paperwork while ensuring visibility for the customers to efficiently manage their supply chain, it added.

Ashish Pradhan, President, Siegwerk India and Greater China, said the Siegwerk Customer portal is a crucial part of the company’s digital strategy. “We, at Siegwerk, have not only adopted digitalisation as a core element of our strategy but also taken steps to digitise our customer strategy. Digitising our customer strategy is to bring our customer into our day-to-day digital operations, digitising the order processing interface which will lead to ease of operation, enhancement of transaction speed and real time data on the status of orders,” he added.

After commissioning the portal, Sanjay Singh, Divisional CEO, ITC PSPD, said: “The ITC paper unit at Bhadrachalam and other facilities adopted Industry 4.0 to streamline operations and implemented various environment friendly measures.” He spoke about how a strong network of farmers has been created to ensure steady raw material supply.

“We encourage people to use paper. We don’t cut trees. In fact, we help plant trees and secure our supplies. For one tree that is cut, three trees are planted through the social forestry initiatives and thereby we empower farmers and strengthen the farm sector,” he said.

Siegwerk first launched a customer portal in Germany in 2018 and implemented it in China in 2019. A pilot was initiated in India from July 15, 2020. Siegwerk plans to further launch customer portals in Turkey, Netherlands, the US, France and Malaysia later this year.