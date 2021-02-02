Siemens Gamesa selects Infosys for SAP deployment

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Infosys has been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a global leader in the renewable energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization while enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning.
Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across seven countries, replacing two legacy ERP systems. Infosys and Siemens Gamesa teams co-engineered and built a solution template that helped reduce redundancy across business processes and technology landscapes in record time. The solution is designed to enhance business efficiency across the value chain and reduce time-to-market. This transformation will enable real-time reporting, a digitally enabled workforce, reduced go-to-market time and is the core of Siemens Gamesa’s next-generation applications landscape. Siemens Gamesa has further engaged Infosys for an industrialized rollout across 50+ countries, 22 manufacturing plants covering all business units (including onshore, offshore, services and corporate functions), leveraging Infosys Cobalt, a statement from Infosys said.
The brokerage firm, Reliance Securities' Suyog Kulkarni said the expanded scope of initial deal and industrialized rollout suggests commitment of global enterprises towards enhancing digital capabilities. "Enterprises are taking larger and bolder bets to improve agility and competitive positioning. We expect mid-term technology demand likely to remain buoyant. Consensus suggests revenues from large Indian IT firms to grow at double-digit CAGR over FY22-FY23."
Alan Feeley, CIO of Siemens Gamesa, said, “Implementing a single S/4HANA system across all business units and regions is a core component of our company-wide strategy towards process efficiency, standardization and industrialization. These first go-live steps across seven countries, supporting all business types, have proven the value of the greenfield approach chosen, achieving a stable production environment around Hybrid Azure cloud by Infosys. This single and global setup provides an almost Zero “change the standard” approach giving confidence towards sustainable cost management & upgrade proofing for the future. Infosys has demonstrated admirable ‘staying power’ and has delivered a solid product whilst fulfilling our expectations of being a partner in full.”
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Manufacturing Head, Infosys, said, “An efficient ERP system is critical for business continuity, especially today. Our strategic partnership with Siemens Gamesa will take their digital transformation journey to its next phase as we work towards delivering innovation via business process harmonization and technology leadership, leveraging Infosys Cobalt. We believe this collaboration will enable SGRE to achieve stronger market positioning in the post-pandemic world.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...