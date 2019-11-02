Siemens signs MoUs with NTPC, TERI on decarbonisation, energy transition

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
Siemens Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with NTPC Limited to identify, evaluate and set up reference use cases of hydrogen sector-coupling for various upstream and downstream applications.
The collaboration is aimed at developing innovative technologies, solutions and techniques to reduce the dependence on Hydrocarbons in India.
It has also inked a separate MoU with TERI for collaboration on technologies to support the energy transition in India including sector-coupling. Among the objectives of the MoU with TERI is realizing the research and technology development projects to enable energy transitions across the electricity, transport and industrial sectors.
“One of the most important challenges today is the decarbonisation of the global ecosystem. We take great pride in collaborating with NTPC and TERI as we believe technology will be a key contributor towards creating a carbon neutral society in India. This is also a huge step towards the sustainable development of existing and future power systems enabling efficiency, flexibility and sustainability,” said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.
