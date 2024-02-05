Bengaluru

Singapore’s long-distance delivery platform Deliver.sg, subsidiary of Maxima Logistics Pte Ltd, has acquired Indian Mobility Lifestyle Platform BusyBee, solidifying its expansion in the Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

The deal, valued at SGD 500,000, will complement Deliver.sg’s DAAS model., a press release said.

With a network of over 1,800 delivery riders across 317 locations in South India, BusyBee aims for significant growth under Deliver.sg’s umbrella, said the company.

The partnership is anticipated to leverage Deliver.sg’s advanced technology and expertise, enhancing BusyBee’s operational efficiency and profitability. With the support of Maxima Logistics, BusyBee plans to expand its reach to 1,000 locations by 2025.

“As we integrate BusyBee’s extensive network with the growth of HighRices and HomeRadius, our goal transcends expanding our geographical footprint. We’re fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and community building,” said Krishnamani Kannan, Co-founder & CEO of Deliver.sg, and the Vice Chairman of SSACCI - Singapore South Asia Chamber Of Commerce And Industry.

Deliver.sg is expanding its reach by investing SGD 250,000 in HighRices, a startup in Tamil Nadu, utilizing a share swap and equity funding model. The investment supports the development of an Augmented Reality (AR) app and advanced technologies, with the goal of globally transforming smart restaurants.

Similarly, Deliver.sg has committed SGD 250,000 to HomeRadius, an app designed to make hiring home service professionals a seamless experience. With Deliver.sg’s support, HomeRadius aims to revolutionize home management in Singapore and beyond, offering a convenient platform for users to connect with service providers.