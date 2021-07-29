Sixth Sense Ventures invests in plant-based food tech start-up GoodDot

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Sixth Sense Ventures, the consumer-focused venture fund, has invested an undisclosed amount in plant-based meat company, GoodDot.
Udaipur-based GoodDot will use the funds to strengthen its presence in Indian and international markets. It will also step up spends on R&D, marketing and wider distribution, a statement added.
Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures, said, “We believe that going forward, consumption preferences will evolve increasingly fast towards meat alternatives on the back of health, ecological or compassion-related reasons. Validation by HoReCa is critical for a new food category, and with endorsement by leaders such as Domino’s and other institutional customers, GoodDot has emerged to be the leader in plant-based meat in India.”
GoodDot currently sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, e-commerce platforms as well as over 7,500 offline stores. Besides India, the company has a presence in international markets such as Canada, Dubai, Nepal, South Africa and Singapore and plans to foray in markets such as US and Europe in the coming months. It is also looking at expanding the roll out of its retail QSR outlets under two formats ‘GoodDo’ and ‘GoodKhana’, which are currently in Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur and Kathmandu.
Also read: Meat alternatives get more pizzazz
“We are delighted to have concluded this round of funding with Sixth Sense Ventures. We are confident this strong partnership will enable GoodDot to position itself as a force to be reckoned within the space of plant-based meats not only in India, but across the world,” said Abhishek Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of GoodDot.
J R Laddha Financial Services was the exclusive advisor for the deal. Satish Ganega, VP- Investment Banking at J R Laddha Financial Services added, “Excited to see the ace investor place confidence in a breakthrough product and a passionate team. It would be interesting to see this collaboration take on the global industry titans in the coming years.”
Globally, the size of the meat substitutes sector is pegged at $20 billion and in the US, plant-based meat industry has grown over $1 billion in sales.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...