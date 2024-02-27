Skoda Auto will launch a compact four-metre SUV in 2025, which will be the Czech automaker’s third India-made brand after Kushaq and Slavia.

The SUV, based on the MQB-AO-IN platform, will also be a made-for-India brand, the company said, adding that it aims to double its India market share by 2026 with launches in tier-3 centres and beyond.

“India is crucial to the global growth of Škoda Auto, both because of its market strength and as a development and manufacturing base for our expansion in new markets including ASEAN and the Middle East. We have more than doubled sales in India since 2021 and are now expanding the range of models designed for customers in India and internationally. The all-new compact SUV, due in 2025, will add an important segment for customers. I’m confident the expanding Škoda portfolio will contribute to our India growth target of achieving a market share of around 5 per cent for the Volkswagen family of brands by 2030,” said Klaus Zellmer, CEO, Škoda Auto.

The company targets a 100,000 annual volume by 2026.

According to CRISIL rating, the SUV segment will drive passenger vehicle volumes up by 7 per cent in the next fiscal.

Skoda Auto has announced a competition to name the new compact SUV. The winner will stand a chance to own the vehicle.

“The Škoda brand has taken big strides globally. In 2023, we have grown by 18.5 per cent compared to 2022. India is a key market for our growth, and we have just crossed the 100,000 sales mark over the last two years — thanks to the locally developed and produced Kushaq and Slavia models. With the all-new compact SUV, we are underlining our commitment to India and its importance to our internationalisation plans. Together with the Kushaq and the Kodiaq, we will have an even better SUV portfolio for India, which is a key segment that contributes over 50 per cent to all vehicle sales in the market,” said Martin Jahn, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing, Škoda Auto.