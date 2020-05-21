Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aurangabad facility which will be working with reduced manpower in a single shift, will initially produce the new Superb ahead of its launch next week and later include other models and brands as the company scales up its production gradually, the company said in a release.
As port-operations and manpower availability continues to improve, operational efficiency of inbound logistics and parts availability will aid gradual ramp-up to full production capacity, it said.
“The post COVID-19 era will have challenges new and old, however, we need to look ahead with optimism once more. By resuming production we will be in a better position to react to market demands and consumer needs.
“Over the past few weeks, we have been working closely with the government, local administration and our medical team to develop a ‘Safe Production and Safe Office concept’ and implemented the same in our operations,” said Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL).
The auto maker said it has resumed preparation of the India 2.0 project with developments towards the Start of Production (SoP) of its SUVs based on the MQB-A0-IN platform.
With a focus on India, Skoda Auto has developed the MQB-A0-IN platform variant on which models for Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen India are being built.
The Skoda VISION IN and the Volkswagen Taigun concept study showcased at the Delhi Auto EXPO are the first vehicles to be built on this platform.
The company said both Aurangabad and Pune plans are following a well-defined safety protocol, listing 60 points to ensure the safety of its employees.
These SoPs include specific rules on distances and hygiene. As part of the SoP, the employees are called on to measure their temperature at home every morning and go through a 6-point health checklist before they leave for work.
Wearing of face mask during travel and at work has been made mandatory. Numerous distance markers on floors act as guides for walking and for keeping distances during entry and exit.
Other provisions have been made for production staff to work in smaller teams, undertake virtual training, restrictions on sharing of tools and mandatory usage of gloves are some of the measures enforced to keep personal contact and the risk of infection to a minimum, the company said.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...