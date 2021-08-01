Skoda sales surge over three-folds in July at 3,080 units

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Skoda Auto India on Sunday reported over three-fold increase in sales in July at 3,080 units compared to 922 units in July 2020.
The surge in sales is fuelled by the launch of compact SUV Kushaq which will be one of the important growth drivers of the brand going forward, the Czech carmaker stated.
"Kushaq was launched with the vision of substantially growing our volumes in India, and it is very encouraging to see our plan taking shape. Despite a challenging environment, we have managed to have a really successful launch, which is in line with our strategic focus and volume expectations," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.
Moreover, the new launch has enabled the automaker to build a strong momentum across the value chain, he added.
"We are seeing a surge in dealership footfalls and customer enquiries. There is also a multi-fold increase in the requests for new dealerships from the dealer fraternity across India. We are pursuing an aggressive strategy of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country, with partners that share our vision of excellence and customer-centricity," Hollis noted.
He added that within a month of launch, Kushaq has already garnered close to 6,000 bookings and has created tremendous excitement among customers across the country.
While customer deliveries of the 1.0L trim of the compact SUV have started, the 1.5L variant will arrive in dealerships in August, followed by customer deliveries, Hollis said.
Skoda has also grown its network presence by almost 15 per cent in July 2021. The brand will be present in more than 100 cities across India this month, leading to more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities, the company said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...