Smartron unveils ‘tbike flex’, a new electric cargo bike platform

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Smartron India, close on the recent launch of tbike One Pro, has unveiled the tbike flex, an e-bike and cargo delivery platform for the last mile deliveries and connectivity.
tbike flex is ‘powered by tronX’, which offers many customised fleet and rider management features with easy integration into the native IT systems of logistics partners, eCommerce companies and food delivery operators facilitating real-time business intelligence. tbike flex is expected to provide a fillip to the ‘local and hyper-local deliveries.’ tbike flex will be accessible to more cargo delivery staff, as both rider license and vehicle registration are not required.
Price starting at ₹40,000, it combines features of a robust cargo bike with futuristic electric, AI, and IoT technologies and comes with many custom-made accessories. tbike flex comes with some segment-first features such as high-density swappable battery packs with a high lifecycle of around 1,50,000 km.
Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder, and Chairman, Smartron, in a statement said, “tbike flex is an ideal cargo delivery platform for quick and timely delivery of food, groceries, and other goods. ‘tbike flex is powered by tronX, the native AIOT platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for fleet owners, riders and last mile delivery operators.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
₹1432 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140514451460 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of EID Parry India at current levels. The stock has been ...
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...