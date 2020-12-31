Smartron unveils ‘tbike flex’, a new electric cargo bike platform

Smartron India, close on the recent launch of tbike One Pro, has unveiled the tbike flex, an e-bike and cargo delivery platform for the last mile deliveries and connectivity.

tbike flex is ‘powered by tronX’, which offers many customised fleet and rider management features with easy integration into the native IT systems of logistics partners, eCommerce companies and food delivery operators facilitating real-time business intelligence. tbike flex is expected to provide a fillip to the ‘local and hyper-local deliveries.’ tbike flex will be accessible to more cargo delivery staff, as both rider license and vehicle registration are not required.

Price starting at ₹40,000, it combines features of a robust cargo bike with futuristic electric, AI, and IoT technologies and comes with many custom-made accessories. tbike flex comes with some segment-first features such as high-density swappable battery packs with a high lifecycle of around 1,50,000 km.

Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder, and Chairman, Smartron, in a statement said, “tbike flex is an ideal cargo delivery platform for quick and timely delivery of food, groceries, and other goods. ‘tbike flex is powered by tronX, the native AIOT platform that enables several smart and intelligent features for fleet owners, riders and last mile delivery operators.”