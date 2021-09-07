Snowman Logistics makes Siliguri warehouse operational

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Snowman Logistics on Tuesday said its temperature-controlled warehousing facility with a capacity of 4,032 pallets at Siliguri has become operational from September 6.
The new facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of seafood, ready-to-eat food, fruits and vegetables as well as the pharma industry, among others, Snowman Logistics said in a release.
The company stays aligned with its expansion strategy and will be operational across 17 cities with 38 warehouses by the next month, including an upcoming facility at Coimbatore, it added.
Currently, the company has 37 strategically located temperature-controlled warehouses, having a total pallet capacity of 1,13,544 across 16 cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. These facilities cater to various services, such as dairy products like butter and cheese, canned food items, poultry and meat, seafood, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products.
The multi-temperature facility at Siliguri is designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 degrees Centigrade with eight chambers, five loading bays with related infrastructure that includes a G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment, among others, the company said.
“I am happy that after a small pause, we are back with our expansion strategy. The expansions at existing locations are to take care of additional volume from customers, and the new locations are helping us offer larger geography to our customers,” Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics, said.
It has also expanded its capacity at the existing locations — Mumbai (1,944 pallets), Krishnapatnam (560 pallets) while at Palwal warehouse it is being expanded by 720 pallets, it said, adding that another e-commerce facility is under construction at Pune and is expected to be ready and operational by mid this month.
The e-commerce back-end (fulfilment centre) for food and grocery in Mumbai, with 54,000 sq ft space, is already operational, it said.
Snowman said it will have a total of around 1,20,000 pallet positions of shared warehouses and 1,10,000 sq ft of e-commerce fulfilment centres by October and would have operations in 17 cities with 38 warehouses.
“We see huge potential to profitably expand our business. With our SnowLink technology platform, we have been progressing well in our transport aggregation model. This is helping us offer end to end services to an additional set of customers. All these should help us optimise our overheads,” said Sunil Nair, CEO and Whole-Time Director, Snowman Logistics.
