Sona Comstar fixes ₹285–₹291 per share for its ₹5,500 crore IPO

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Automotive components and technology supplier Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) on Wednesday has fixed a price band of ₹285–₹291 per equity share for its ₹5,500 crore initial public offering (IPO), for which bidding will open on Friday (June 11).
“The total offer size is up to ₹5,550 crore with a fresh issuance of equity shares, aggregating up to ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to ₹5,250 crore, by the selling shareholder, namely, Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd (an affiliate of the Blackstone Group Inc),” the company said.
The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay/ prepay around ₹241 crore of its identified borrowings, besides general corporate purposes, it said.
According to the company, the three-day IPO will open on June 14 and conclude on June 16. Sona Comstar, which filed preliminary IPO papers in February, obtained Sebi’s go ahead in early May to float the public issue.
Kotak Mahindra Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India), JM Financial Limited, J P Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers of the issue.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...