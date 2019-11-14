Spencer’s Retail posts net loss of Rs 40 crore in September quarter

Spencer’s Retail, the retail arm of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group flagship CESC Ltd, posted a net loss of around ₹40 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared with a marginal profit of ₹5 lakh in same period last year.

On a sequential basis, losses widened from a net loss of a little over ₹2 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by around 23 per cent to ₹699 crore during the quarter under review as compared with ₹566 crore in same period last year.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹69.25, down by 3.48 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.