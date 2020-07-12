Spend towards police, paramilitarypersonnel to be counted as CSR

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The Centre has allowed corporate spends towards the benefit of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) veterans and their dependants, including widows, to be counted as corporate social responsibility (CSR).
Till recently, only measures for the benefit of armed forces veterans, war widows and their dependants were considered as allowed CSR spend for company law purposes.
Under Indian company law, corporates of a certain turnover and profitability are required to spend 2 per cent of their average net profit for the past three years on CSR. For the latest move, the corporate affairs ministry (MCA) has amended Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. Schedule VII lists out the activities that may be included by companies in their CSR policies. Currently, CSR expenditure made on armed forces veterans, war widows and dependants account for a very small proportion of the total CSR spend in the country.
The CAPF consists of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
Sandeep Grover, Partner, Ortis Law Offices, said the MCA move to broadbase the scope of CSR by including the contributions made towards the benefit of CAPF and CPMF veterans and their dependents, including widows, is a praiseworthy move by the Government and acknowledged the unconditional efforts and sacrifices made by armed police forces such as BSF and CRPF over the years. “ In no way can the service spirit and passion be treated as less than that of Indian Army”, he said.
Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners, said this enhanced scope of CSR contribution to include CAPF, CPMF veterans and their dependents would serve intended objectives of such CSR spend, given this broad-based inclusion.
Prasenjit Chakravarti, Partner, Khaitan & Co, expressed hope that the MCA move will spur Indian companies to make substantial contributions towards their CSR expenditure for the benefit of CAPF and CPMF veterans and their dependents.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...