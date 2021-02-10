SpiceJet narrows Q3 loss sequentially to ₹57 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
SpiceJet has reported a net loss of ₹57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, against a loss of ₹112.6 crore in the September quarter.
In a statement, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said: “The results are reflective of the massive exercise being undertaken by the company to align our cost base and we continue to explore and implement best practices to further bring operational efficiency and accomplish the best cost base in the industry.”
He added that the airline’s cargo business is proving its true potential, and the passenger business is getting back on track significantly. These, and a tight control on costs, have meant that the airline has managed to reduce its losses significantly in the quarter. Its revenue from cargo increased 36 per cent quarter on quarter, said the statement. The airline reported a profit of ₹90.60 crore from its freighter and logistics services, against a loss of ₹74.61 crore in Q2 FY21.
SpiceJet’s total income was ₹1,907 crore for Q3 FY21, against ₹1,305 crore in Q2 FY21. For the same comparative period, expenses were ₹1,964 crore (₹1,418 crore).
On an EBITDAR basis, its profit was ₹518.4 crore (₹475 crore).
The statement added that the airline continues to engage with Boeing to recover damages incurred due to the grounding of MAX aircraft and their re-induction in its fleet.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...