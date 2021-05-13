Sputnik V: Second batch of vaccines to arrive from Russia

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The second batch of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is expected to arrive in India on Friday.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a partner of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the custodian of Sputnik V brand in India, is likely to receive about 3 lakh doses of the vaccine in the second consignment, according to sources.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s has already received 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V from RDIF on May 1 as part of the first batch of vaccines to be imported.
Also read: Single dose Covid vaccine Sputnik Light gets approval in Russia
However, the company is yet to announce the price or dose of the vaccine and to release it in the market due to ‘delays’ in mandatory sample testing to be done for all imported vaccines.
It had already provided the samples to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, where the Sputnik V batch is being tested mainly for efficacy, toxicity and sterility, according to sources.
The testing is expected to be completed in few days and the vaccine is likely to be sold in about a week from now. The global price of the vaccine is $10 per dose.
As per the current norms, even the second batch of the vaccine has to be tested again before it could be sent to market.
VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, has been quoted by agencies as saying that the vaccine will be available in market from next week.
Sputnik V, developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was the third vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India and is now registered in about 63 countries.
Last month, RDIF announced that it demonstrated efficacy of 97.6 per cent based on the analysis of data on the infection rate of coronavirus among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V.
