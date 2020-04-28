Start-up Aker Foods raises undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Global Stars — crossing many a hurdle to take to Indian skies
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Aker Foods, an AI-ML driven supply chain start-up, has raised undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels Network. Pune-based Aker was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Suraj Saste, Nihal Surve, Manoj Jadhav and Adarsh Kedari. It counts Swiggy, Zomato, Subway, Farzi Cafe, as its clients.
Suraj Saste, Co-Founder of Aker Foods, said: "Besides helping us raise funds in such precarious and unprecedented times , Mumbai Angels has bestowed their faith on us & also got us connected to its vast network of Investors across cities in India. This current funding will help us service more customers across selected cities also accelerate onboard new clients & supply network.”
Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, said, “Aker foods uses end-to-end technology driven platform for the food value chain to ensure that high quality ingredients reach the kitchens."
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...