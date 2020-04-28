Start-up Aker Foods raises undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels Network

Aker Foods, an AI-ML driven supply chain start-up, has raised undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels Network. Pune-based Aker was founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Suraj Saste, Nihal Surve, Manoj Jadhav and Adarsh Kedari. It counts Swiggy, Zomato, Subway, Farzi Cafe, as its clients.

Suraj Saste, Co-Founder of Aker Foods, said: "Besides helping us raise funds in such precarious and unprecedented times , Mumbai Angels has bestowed their faith on us & also got us connected to its vast network of Investors across cities in India. This current funding will help us service more customers across selected cities also accelerate onboard new clients & supply network.”

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, said, “Aker foods uses end-to-end technology driven platform for the food value chain to ensure that high quality ingredients reach the kitchens."