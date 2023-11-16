Airattix, a Pune-based storage solutions company, has secured Rs 2.3 crore in pre-series A funding from a group of angel investors located in India and the US.

The funds will be used to build a team of professionals for its India offices, the company said.

In October, Airattix opened a sales office in Delhi; it now plans to expand its operations to Dubai.

A company statement said that any customer in search of storage space in Dubai can log on to the Airattix portal, select a storage facility that suits their geographic and budgetary requirements, and book it online. The company has partnered with storage providers in Dubai such as ‘I Like to Move it Move it’ and ‘Dustore Self-Storage’.

Aditya Kale, Founder and CEO of Airattix, said, “This funding underscores our growth in the storage and parking space industry. We appreciate the trust our investors have placed in us, enabling us to expand both in India and internationally. With this funding, our goal is to broaden our footprint and assemble dedicated teams to serve each market.”

Airattix was founded in 2020.

