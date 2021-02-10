Strides Pharma to pursue portfolio maximisation in regulated markets

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Strides Pharma Science Limited plans to pursue portfolio maximisation strategy across the regulated markets to unlock value. It is also exploring to develop a wide range of products across multiple therapeutics segments.
“Further to the Stelis demerger, Strides will keep open the option of adding injectables to its portfolio to complement its oral solid and topicals business as part of the portfolio maximisation strategy and will retain 100 per cent of the economics for the business,” the company’s spokesperson told BusinessLine.
“Strides will also explore working with contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) players like Stelis and others for contract manufacturing of its injectables portfolio and continue to commit its resources to scale-up the fast-growing B2C business led by regulated markets for growth backed by superior cash generation and a strong balance sheet,” he added.
R Ananthanarayanan, Managing Director & CEO, Strides Pharma Sciences, had said, “The company’s portfolio maximisation strategy is yielding the desired results and we continue to invest in R&D to expand our product offering across regulated markets.”
Strides is also planning to list its demerged entity - Stelis Biopharma on the exchanges. Recently, the board of directors of Strides approved in principle the demerger of its biotech business under Stelis Biopharma. The company also roped in Aditya Puri to the board of Stelis Biopharma.
“The demerger is expected to unlock significant value for Strides shareholders. Strides’ Board will form a committee of directors to explore various options of value discovery including listing of the business on a standalone basis. The committee will recommend the proposals to the audit committee, committee of independent directors and board including the scheme, swap ratio and way forward,” spokesperson explained.
The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders, meeting customary closing conditions and is expected to achieve closure in over 12 months.
Spokesperson further said, “Strides is also considering retaining a minority treasury investment in Stelis, thereby enabling it to participate in the growth phase and to recoup its capital, with the balance of its holding in Stelis being distributed to its shareholders in proportion to their holding."
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...