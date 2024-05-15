Sports-tech firm Stupa Sports Analytics has raised ₹28 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Centre Court Capital and Peer Capital. The funding happened at a post-money valuation of ₹98 crore. The firm has raised ₹7.5 crore so far in three separate rounds.

The company intends to use the capital for expansion plans and enhance its technological capabilities to drive innovation in the global sports industry.

The firm provides games federations and sports teams with analytics of player performance data, broadcasting capabilities and sports digitisation tools through its various platforms. It currently focuses on racquet sports, and sees all of its business come from European countries such as Sweden, Spain, Norway and Portugal.

The latest fund pool will be deployed to attract top AI/ML and engineering talent to build advanced solutions in the rapidly growing sports-tech industry. The fund will also power Stupa’s ambitions to expand globally into markets like the US, UK, Australia, and West Asia while deepening its existing presence in regions like Europe and Asia.

Enhance product offerings

With the freshly-infused capital, Stupa plans to enhance its product offerings to cater to the expanded sports disciplines portfolio, that includes table tennis, badminton, and upcoming sports like pickleball and padel along with other multi-sport capabilities. This strategic diversification of Stupa’s tech offerings will help in ensuring wider market visibility and keeping its tech capabilities at the forefront of the evolving sports industry.

Within four years of inception, Stupa has established over 15 strategic partnerships with key governing bodies and sports federations, primarily in Europe, offering them innovative solutions to bridge the gap between traditional sports management and modern technological advancements.

“At Stupa, we envision a future where cutting-edge sports technology empowers athletes, federations, and fans alike with data-driven insights and digitally augmented experiences. I am grateful for the enthusiastic support and confidence shown by Centre Court Capital and PeerCapital. Their backing propels us closer towards our vision of transforming sports through innovative technology,” said Megha Gambhir, Co-founder and CEO of Stupa Sports Analytics.

“With our innovative solutions already being leveraged by over 15 international federations, we are proud flag-bearers of ‘Make in India’ sports tech taking centre stage globally. Our ambition is to elevate the sporting journey for every Indian athlete and amateur player, fuelling their passion and enabling them to realise their true potential in the global space,” she added.

