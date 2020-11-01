Companies

Subramoni Iyer to head BPC-Kochi Refinery

MR Subramoni Iyer has taken over as the unit head of BPCL Kochi Refinery. As the new Chief General Manager (In-charge) - Kochi Refinery, he would lead the largest public sector refinery in the country.

Prior to this, Iyer was Chief General Manager (Refinery Operations), heading the refinery operations of Kochi Refinery.

A chemical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Thrissur, Iyer began his career in the erstwhile Cochin Refineries Limited in 1989. He also has a management degree from SP Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai.

He has worked in various departments of Kochi Refinery including Process, Operations and commissioning of various projects of Kochi Refinery.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
