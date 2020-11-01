Subramoni Iyer to head BPC-Kochi Refinery

MR Subramoni Iyer has taken over as the unit head of BPCL Kochi Refinery. As the new Chief General Manager (In-charge) - Kochi Refinery, he would lead the largest public sector refinery in the country.

Prior to this, Iyer was Chief General Manager (Refinery Operations), heading the refinery operations of Kochi Refinery.

A chemical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Thrissur, Iyer began his career in the erstwhile Cochin Refineries Limited in 1989. He also has a management degree from SP Jain Institute of Management, Mumbai.

He has worked in various departments of Kochi Refinery including Process, Operations and commissioning of various projects of Kochi Refinery.