Suki announces $55 million Series C funding round

Voice AI for healthcare platform, Suki, has closed a $55 million Series C funding round from March Capital, along with participation from Philips Ventures, Venrock, Flare Capital, Breyer Capital, and inHealth Ventures.

The round also included angel investors such as Gaingels Group, Pankaj Patel (ex-Chief Development Officer of Cisco), Andrew Deutsch (CEO of RIMA Radiology), and Russell Farscht (former Managing Director of The Carlyle Group). The company has raised about $90 million in funding till now.

Expansion of user base

Suki will use this funding to make strategic investments that will lead to an expansion of its user base through new and existing partnerships with leading health systems and medical groups while bolstering employee growth and development. Additionally, Suki will advance the AI capabilities of Suki Assistant, its voice-enabled digital assistant, and Suki Speech Platform, its proprietary voice platform, as well as add new features that streamline documentation, coding, and other administrative tasks for physicians.

“We are at a turning point in healthcare, where it’s now imperative to offer technology that improves physician burnout caused by documentation and administrative burden. With strong support from our investors, Suki is poised to address this issue at an even larger scale and advance high-value, coordinated care through cutting-edge technology that integrates seamlessly into a physician's daily practice,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki.

Supporting healthcare

Suki uses natural language processing and machine learning to create clinically accurate medical notes and streamlines administrative tasks, such as retrieving patient information from the electronic health record (EHR) or ICD-10 coding. The platform supports doctors practicing in any clinical setting including cardiology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, paediatrics, and family medicine. Providers can use a wide variety of voice commands to complete tasks, further personalising the voice-enabled experience and streamlining workflows. In the last year, Suki claims to have quadrupled its revenue.

“My first exposure to Suki was observing my doctor using his phone to update his EHR and pharmacy, which compelled me to ask him about what he was using. He was thrilled with Suki as a user, and I knew I had to meet the founder. Doctor burnout is a public health crisis that makes Suki’s cutting-edge AI-powered voice assistant a game-changing solution for doctors and health systems everywhere. We look forward to working closely with Punit and the Suki team and applying March’s operational and industry expertise to accelerate Suki’s growth and product innovation,” said Wes Nichols, partner at March Capital.