Sun Pharma developing plant-based drug as a potential treatment to Covid-19

Mumbai-based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced on Friday that it is testing a plant-derived drug, AQCH, for the potential treatment of COVID-19. The trial has surpassed the early-stage and the researchers are now conducting mid-stage trial. The results of which is expected by October, Reuters reported.

AQCH is derived from tropical, climbing shrub Cocculus Hirsutus, which is used in Asia for its apparent medicinal properties.

The drugmaker mentioned that the the trial will be conducted across 12 centers in India in 210 patients and a human safety study of the drug has been completed.

"AQCH, which is being developed for dengue, has shown a broad antiviral effect in in-vitro studies and hence is being tested as a potential treatment option for COVID-19," the company said in a statement.

Pharmaceuticals around the world are going to great lengths to experiment different substance and drugs that could be the potential antidote to the coronavirus which has claimed over 390,000 deaths and severly disrupted the economy.

Two other Indian companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Strides Pharma Science Ltd, are also conducting trials in India for potential COVID-19 treatments.

Sun Pharma received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the AQCH trial in April, data from the clinical trials registry of India, as per the Reuters report.

The drugmaker has also received DCGI approval to start clinical trials of pancreatitis drug nafamostat mesilate in COVID-19 patients.