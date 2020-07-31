Companies

Sun Pharma Q1 net loss at ₹1,655.50 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2020 Published on July 31, 2020

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,655.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,387.48 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹7,585.25 crore for the quarter as against ₹8,374.36 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at ₹531.75 on the BSE, up 4.27 per cent over previous close.

