Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,166 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of ₹2,059 crore for October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹11,241 crore in the period under review. It was ₹9,863 crore in the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Also read:Sun Pharma Q3 net zooms nearly four fold to ₹1,241.85 crore

On February 28, 2022, the company's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had acquired all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc; Proactiv YK ; The Proactiv Company Corporation and its other assets, the drug major said.

Accordingly, results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 are not comparable to the year-ago periods', it noted.

The company's board, which met on Tuesday, also approved an interim dividend of ₹7.50 per share of ₹1 for 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.11 per cent down at ₹1,039.25 on the BSE.

Also read: Sun Pharma shares climb 4per cent after Q3 net profit doubles

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit