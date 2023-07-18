Auto parts firm Sundaram Clayton Ltd has been rechristened as TVS Holdings, and will be the holding company for investments in TVS Motor Company.

This follows the amalgamation of TVS Holdings Pvt Ltd with Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL) effective from June 16, 2023, SCL said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The application filed with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai was approved and a fresh certificate of incorporation in the name of the company from “Sundaram-Clayton Ltd” to “TVS Holdings Ltd” was issued on July 17, 2023, and a Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company will stand amended accordingly, it added.

Also read: TVS Motor Q4 net profit jumps 49 per cent to ₹410 crore

Currently, promoter Sundaram-Clayton (now TVS Holdings Ltd) holds a 50.26 per cent stake in TVS Motor Company

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit