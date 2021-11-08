Sundaram Finance Q2 net up 10%

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL) reported 10 per cent increase in standalone net profit at ₹211 crore for the quarter ended September 30 compared with ₹192 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The leading NBFC’s interest income was almost flat at ₹861 crore (₹862 crore in the year-ago quarter), while total income was higher at ₹1,025 crore (₹998 crore).
Total expenses were at ₹747 crore (₹744 crore).
“Every month in the second quarter has seen improvement on both business growth and collections. The vicious second wave appears behind us. That said, overall recovery to a new normal will take time. Customer sentiment has significantly improved, and the second half of the year will likely see broad-based recovery,” Harsha Viji, Executive Vice-Chairman, SFL, said in a statement.
Total disbursements grew 14 per cent at ₹3,621 crore(₹3,174 crore). With a net accretion of ₹104 crore, the deposit base stood at ₹4,125 crore as of September quarter.
Pursuant to RBI’s notification on Resolution Framework 2.0 related to advances to customers, assets totalling ₹781 crore, about 2.68 per cent of loan outstanding, were restructured during the first half of this fiscal. The total restructured assets were ₹2,087 crore, about 7.17 per cent of loan outstanding as on September 30.
As on September 30, gross stage 3 assets stood at 3.45 per cent with provision cover of 39 per cent compared with 4.25 per cent with 27 per cent provision cover as of June 30. Net stage 3 assets closed at 2.12 per cent against 3.12 pre cent as of June 30, 2021.
Gross NPA and net NPA stood at 3.85 per cent and 2.48 per cent respectively as on September 30, compared with 4.59 per cent and 3.38 per cent respectively as on June 30. In the year-ago quarter, gross NPA and net NPA stood at 2.44 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively as of September 30, 2020.
The assets under management stood at ₹29,811 crore (₹30,572 crore) and ₹29,823 crore as on June 30, 2021.
“We have made good progress on both growth and asset quality in the second quarter. While stress continues in Covid-impacted sub-sectors, we remain focused on supporting our customers in resuming their business activity from the disruptions imposed by the pandemic. Despite supply challenges due to the global chip shortage, demand is improving across asset classes,” said Rajiv Lochan, Managing Director of the company.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...