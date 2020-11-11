Sundaram Home Finance sees green shoots, to raise ₹2,000 cr in H2

Sundaram Home Finance (SHF) plans to raise ₹2,000 crore during the second half of this fiscal through a mix of debt instruments and bank funding in order to fund its growth plans.

“After a nervous start to the year, we have been witnessing some green shoots in the last two months in the housing sector, especially in tier-two towns in South India,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance.

“While the sales cycle is taking a bit longer, the home loan enquiries in October have reached the same level as last year,” he added.

Demand pick-up

In the first half of the year, SHF had seen demand pick up from the non-metro towns and hopes that there is room to grow its business in these markets. It plans to raise ₹2,000 crore in the next six months to fund the growth plans.

The company’s deposits saw good growth in the first half of the year and stood at ₹1,742 crore at the end of September 2020, with a net accretion of about ₹140 crore.

Lakshminarayanan said SHF would continue to expand its presence in the four southern States, especially in tier-two and tier-three towns.

He is of the view that the housing segment is still under-penetrated in the country. “Given this scenario, I believe that Housing Finance as a space will continue to grow. This pandemic will further drive home the need for home ownership and we will see growth in satellite towns,” he added.