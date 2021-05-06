Companies

Sundram Fasteners posts highest-ever net of ₹130 crore in March quarter

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 06, 2021

Arathi Krishna, MD, Sundram Fasteners

To pay interim dividend of ₹3.40

Sundram Fasteners has reported its highest-ever standalone net profit of ₹130 crore during the March 2021 quarter, on the back of strong operating profit aided by robust vehicle sales during the period. It reported a net profit of ₹47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) was higher at ₹212 crore against ₹121 crore, an increase of 75 per cent.

“The company has posted and sustained a higher EBITDA at 19.7 per cent against 16.9 per cent. This has been due to stringent cost control measures and improvement in operational efficiency,” a company release said.

Profit before Tax (PBT) more than doubled to ₹173 crore (₹75 crore). Revenue from operations grew 50 per cent to ₹1,079 crore helped by strong growth in both domestic and export sales.

Full year net up

For the full year 2020-21, Sundram Fasteners’ standalone net profit stood at ₹328 crore (₹314 crore). Revenue from the operations was lower at ₹3,065 crore (₹3,125 crore).

The company has transferred ₹300 crore to reserves. The Board has declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.40 per share (340 per cent). The total dividend for the financial year 2020-21 would amount to ₹4.70 per share (470 per cent).

The company said its step-down subsidiary in China crossed the milestone of ₹100- crore revenue mark for the first time in a quarter and it stood at ₹101.69 crore in March 2021 quarter (₹48.89 crore).

For FY21, Sundram Fasteners' consolidated net profit was at ₹363 crore (₹327 crore) and consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,644.29 crore (₹3,723 crore).

Published on May 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.