Surya Roshni bags ₹299 cr order for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 12, 2021

Lighting and steel pipe products maker Surya Roshni on Monday said it has bagged an order worth Rs ₹299 crore for supply of carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project in Odisha.

"The company has obtained an order amount of Rs 299.07 crore (excluding GST) for supply of... external coated carbon steel line pipes to Numaligarh Refinery for Paradip Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project," Surya Roshni said in a regulatory filing.

The order is to be executed within 15 months, it added.

Shares of Surya Roshni were trading 6.87 per cent lower at ₹359.15 apiece.

Published on April 12, 2021

contract
Surya Roshni Ltd
