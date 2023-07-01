Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, on Saturday reported a domestic wholesale of 1,33,027 units in June, a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 8.42 per cent as compared with 1,22,685 units in the same month last year.

While the company reported a multi-fold growth (130 per cent) in the utility vehicle segment to 43,404 units (18,860 units), the sales of both mini and compact segments declined during the month.

The mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) declined by around three per cent y-o-y to 14,054 units as compared with 14,442 units in June 2022. Similarly, the compact segment (WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Dzire) declined by 17 per cent y-o-y to 64,471 (77,746 units).

HMIL sales

Meanwhile, the country’s second-largest passenger vehicle maker, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), reported domestic sales of 50,001 units in June, a growth of 2 per cent as compared with 49,001 units in June 2022.

The total sales were recorded at 65,601 units during the month (including export of 15,600 units), a jump of 5.21 per cent as against 62,351 units in corresponding month last year.

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai Verna, Creta, and Tucson have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai Exter is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon.”

TKM sales

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 19,608 units in June, an increase of 19 per cent y-o-y over the same period last year, where the company sold 16,512 units.

TKM maintained its sales momentum from January to June in CY23 by selling 1,02,371 units, surpassing the figures of 75,017 units sold in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, the company’s performance was reflected in its Q1 FY24 sales -a 33 per cent increase by selling 55,528 units against 41,813 units in the corresponding period last year, it said.

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor continues to post strong sales growth, thanks to the robust performance of our entire product range we achieved a remarkable growth of 19 per cent in the month of June. Ever since the launch of Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross, we are witnessing continued high acceptance by our customers,” Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

MG Motor India

MG Motor India also reported sales of 5,125 units: an uptick over June 2022 retail sales of 4,504 units. This is a q-o-q growth of 40 per cent over April, May and June 2022 (Q2 2023 -- 14,682 units and Q2 2022 -- 10,519 units) and y-o-y growth of 14 per cent, the company said.

It also noted that supplies were disrupted in the wake of cyclone Biparjoy though customer demand should now gain momentum following the monsoon as India gears up for a long festive season.