Suzuki Motorcycle launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF series priced ₹11 lakh

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

A representative image

To introduce GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition powered by a 249cc engine in August.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Thursday launched the MotoGP edition of its new GIXXER SF series bike priced at ₹ 11.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The GIXXER SF MotoGP edition is powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection engine and is meant only for enthusiasts, SMIPL said in a statement.

It will have the same livery theme along with Suzuki Racing Blue colour taking cues from the 2019 edition of Suzuki MotoGP machine, it added.

“With state of the art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis, the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress,” SMIPL Vice President Devashish Handa said.

The company received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour, he added.

SMIPL said it will also introduce Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP edition powered by a 249cc engine in August.

