Swiggy rejigs Supr Daily structure

Swiggy is restructuring Supr Daily into a separate business unit under Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd (Swiggy’s registered entity).

As part of this announcement, Supr Daily’s founding members Puneet, Shreyas and Rohit will be moving out of the company and Swiggy’s cofounder Phani Kishan Addepalli will be taking over as the CEO of Supr Daily. Supr Daily was founded by Puneet Kumar and Shreyas Nagdawane in 2015 and then acquired by Swiggy in 2018.

“Phani’s ( Kishan Addepalli ) involvement with Supr is not new – as part of the Supr board, he has been working closely with the leadership team on the strategy over the last three years. He’s also been engaged with the team over the last couple of months at an operational level,” CEO Sriharsha Majety said in an internal email. Addepalli was escalated to cofounder position in July 2021.

With this change in organisational structure, the support functions of HR, Admin, Legal, IT and Finance from Supr will be integrated into the relevant functions with Swiggy. However, Supr Daily will continue to have dedicated business teams.

Supr Daily is a daily delivery service for milk, eggs, bread, fruits, veggies, and other groceries. Supr Daily claims to currently serve about 500k customers on a monthly basis and delivers close to 200k daily orders across six cities.

“While food delivery continues to be our flagship category, we’ve also made some great progress in realising our larger vision of elevating the quality of life by delivering unparalleled convenience. We’ve done this on the back of strong traction in the grocery delivery business. This business is 10x the size of the food services industry; I strongly believe that with the right investments and focus, we have the potential to build a category that is larger than our food delivery business,” Majety added.