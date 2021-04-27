Switch Mobility inks pact with TVS Supply Chain for sustainable logistics network

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Switch Mobility Ltd, an electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland Ltd, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) have entered into an agreement for establishing a sustainable logistics network.
Under the deal, TVS SCS will operate 1,000 eLCVs through its partners for its logistics operations provided by Switch.
“We are glad to partner with Switch Mobility who are pioneers in bringing future-ready technology into transportation. TVS SCS has always been an early adopter of emerging technology and it’s only natural that we take the lead in the electric vehicle segment. To complement our technology led solutions in the last mile, we are now adding a new fleet of eLCVs through our partners in the ecosystem. We are happy to be among the first to have these eLCVs in our fleet,” R Dinesh Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said in a statement,
Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, said TVS SCS has given an opportunity to Switch Mobility to provide them emission-free transport solutions that are efficient, cost-effective and reliable.
“Switch will play a big role in faster adoption of sustainable mobility both in India and overseas, he added.
