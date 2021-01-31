Synthite Group chairman CV Jacob passes away

A veteran industrialist in Kerala and chairman of the Kochi based Synthite Group, C.VJacob (87), died here on Sunday.

He is the doyen of the oleoresin industry and played a pivotal role in the country’s growth. He was the former vice-chairman of Spices Board.

Founded in 1972, Synthite Industries is an Indian oleoresin extraction firm, supplying ingredients to food, fragrance and flavour in the global markets. The company accounts 40 per cent share in the global oleoresin market. Synthite has a portfolio of 500 products from spice oleoresins, essential oils, natural food colours, functional food ingredients etc.

He has also established a private industrial park at Pangode near Kolenchery known as Synthite Taste Park. The group employs more than 2500 workers directly and engages farmers in rural areas indirectly.

Jacob was also the founder-director of Cochin International Ltd and an active member in several public bodies. The group also ventured into hospitality sector by setting up Ramada Lake Resor & Spa in Kumbalam.