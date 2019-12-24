Syntizen to deploy ‘Face Liveness Detection Solution’ for Telangana Transport Department

Syntizen, a digital identification solutions provider, has bagged the tender for ‘Liveness Detection Software Solution’ from the Telangana Transport Department.

The solution was launched by Syntizen in association with its Geneva-headquartered partner TECH5, which will provide AI-driven algorithm. For the first time, a State government department is deploying a face liveliness detection solution in India.

Syntizen offers a number of digital identification products including ABAS (Aadhaar-based Attendance System), edo Suite (Aadhaar masking solution), and Aadhaar Core Engine (for KYC, authentication, and subsidy management) alongside others.

The platform has active tie-ups with a number of cross-sectorial establishments including Muthoot Fincorp, Motilal Oswal, and the Government of Telangana. The Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) awarded the contract to Syntizen as its official supplier.

Vamsi Kotte, CEO and Co-Founder Syntizen Technologies said, “Syntizen ventured into Facial Authentication and Liveness Detection Solutions a couple of months ago and we have received the tender from TSTS. It will weed out the need for citizens to physically visit the transport office as they will soon be able to avail various RTA department’s services directly from their handsets via an app.”

Siddharth Kukatlapalli, Co-Founder, Syntizen Technologies said, “After our successful journey with Aadhaar-enabled software solutions, we are offering Facial Authentication and Liveness detection. It will pave the way to penetrate into the international waters of digital identity market.”

Machiel van der Harst, CEO and Co-Founder, TECH5, commented: “We recognized Syntizen early on as an innovation-driven provider of authentication services and the ideal partner for TECH5, combining our Biometrics and Liveness Detection technologies and services offerings to key customers in India.

TECH5 offers biometric driven solutions to leading organisations including the UN, World Bank and Governments around the world, driving its multi-modal biometric matching engines.