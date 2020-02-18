Companies

T-Hub to mentor ‘incubation managers’

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Tech start-up incubator T-Hub has won a Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) bid to lead a capacity-building programme for incubation managers from 30 select incubation centres in the country.

The programme is aimed at training business incubation managers and providing mentorship on how to create a successful start-up ecosystem. T-Hub was picked up after vetting of the five shortlisted incubators.

The Hyderabad-based incubator, in association with Wadhwani Foundation, will design and implement the acceleration programme.

A T-Hub spokesperson said incubators that are willing to nominate their executives could submit their applications. The programme will begin next month.

“The programme will address the challenges faced by emerging-market incubators in their local and regional start-up ecosystems and help them get on the fast-track to growth,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.

