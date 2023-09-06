Tabreed, an Abu Dhabi-based cooling-as-a-service provider, has announced investments to the tune of $200 million to develop 1,25,000 refrigeration tons (RT) of cooling infrastructure for the Hyderabad Pharma City.

Tabreed (National Central Cooling Company) entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana government on Tuesday to facilitate the establishment of the facility. Tabreed leadership held discussions in Abu Dhabi with a State government team led by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao and Jayesh Ranjan (Secretary IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana).

The project, which is being taken up in a public-private partnership, seeks to provide sustainable long-term cooling services through the cooling-as-a-service model for process cooling and storage requirements of industrial units.

“This is an interesting model. For the first time in India, we are going to offer the cooling services to several customers in a particular campus,” Sudheer Perla, Country Head, Tabreed India, said.

“Through this MoU, we aim to showcase the benefits of district cooling to drive sustainable infrastructure development in the region and contribute to Telangana’s vision of becoming a model for eco-friendly urbanisation,” he said.

The company claims that the cost-efficient model would result in savings of 6,800 GWh of power and 41,600 mega litres of water, paving the way for reduced greenhouse gas emissions by saving 6.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over the project lifetime.

The Government of Telangana also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tabreed to explore district cooling infrastructure in existing and upcoming commercial districts of Cyberabad and other mixed-use development areas which offer the potential to reduce over 200 MW of peak electricity demand resulting in CO2 reduction of 18 million tons over a 30-year period while mitigating heat island effect that will further bolster Hyderabad’s position as one of the best cities to live and work in Asia.

“By prioritising cooling as a key action area through cool roof policies and energy-efficient district cooling, we are shaping a greener and healthier environment for our communities by contributing significantly to our ambitious vision of making Telangana net-zero by 2047,” he said.

“The collaboration between Tabreed and Government of Telangana represents a watershed moment in the evolution of sustainable infrastructure development. By bringing our expertise in district cooling to the world’s largest net zero pharmaceutical cluster, we are not only shaping the future of the industrial clusters, but also setting a powerful precedent for environmental responsibility,” Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Tabreed, said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit