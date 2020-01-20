Tata International eyes ₹1,000-cr revenue from leather products

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Tata International, a part of the Tata group, plans to invest nearly ₹500 crore in the next five years to expand its manufacturing capacity, especially for synthetic and non-leather products and ladies shoes, said V Muthukumaran, Head-Leather Products, Tata International. The market is good for both leather and non-leather products, he told newspersons.
The company expects a 15 per cent increase in revenue to ₹1,000 crore from leather products for the fiscal ending March 31, 2020. Tata International is India’s third largest exporter of leather and leather products, and the second largest exporter of leather footwear, he said.
In 2017-18, the company manufactured 4 million leather footwear pairs; in 2018-19, it was 4.5 million and in 2019-20, it was 5.3 million. “We plan to manufacture around 7 million pairs in 2020-21,” he said.
“We are looking at an incremental revenue of ₹150-200 crore for 2020-21,” he said. Nearly 85 per cent of the total revenue comes from exports, mainly to Europe, the US and Australia, he said. “We export leather and leather products to nearly 30 countries,” he said.
On emerging trends, Muthukumaran said growth in leather shoes is quite stagnant. However, the market for non-leather; sports and comfort shoes is growing. “Nearly 90 per cent of our business is in leather products. However, in the next 4-5 years, the growth will be more in non-leather products,” he said.
Tata International offers premium brands in children, ladies and men’s shoes categories. Its clients include Alpine Stars, Caleres, Clarks, Deichmann, Geox, Marks & Spencer, Massimo Dutti, Zara and Woverine, he said. The company has manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Ranipet, Ambur and Chitoor, he added.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
Removing impediments would go a long way in increasing tax compliance and facilitating good governance
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...