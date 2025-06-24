Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) unicorn, Darwinbox has completed a ₹86 crore Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) buyback, the third such program in just four years. Over 350 employees spread across the company’s 11 global offices in India, North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, benefited from this buyback round.

“Talent has always been at the heart of what we do at Darwinbox, and we’ve been intentional about ensuring they grow with the company — not just in impact, but also in wealth creation. Some of the best minds from the industry have joined us to help shape the future of work. As we double down on R&D to power an AI-first world, we’re excited to welcome great talent on this journey,” said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder at Darwinbox.

In March 2025, the company raised $140 million in a funding round from large PE investors Partners Group and KKR to strengthen its technology and accelerate its international expansion plans.

The company has launched multiple AI products which include MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server, enabling any compatible AI agent to interact securely with HR data and workflows on the platform. They also launched a GenAI engine called Darwinbox Sense which delivers over 40 embedded AI capabilities. The company also recently rolled out a multi-country payroll solution across 10 new geographies within the last year.

Founded in 2015, the Peak XV and Lightspeed-backed firm helps organisations manage their HR needs, including hiring and onboarding, touchless attendance, and employee management. It serves over 1,000 enterprises which include brands like Starbucks, McDonald’s, AXA, Cigna, WeWork, Airtel, and Vedanta.

(With inputs from bl intern Nethra Sailesh)

Published on June 24, 2025