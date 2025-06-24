The Kerala government intends to form a special committee to manage plantation-related cases under the coordination of the Plantation Directorate, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said.

The Minister said in a review meeting with representatives of the plantation sector in Idukki that the committee will include representatives from various departments, such as law, revenue, and forest. He also said a separate meeting will be held to consider the Forest Department’s claim that the cardamom hills are forest land.

The government will also provide all support to the farmer groups in the cardamom sector that follow better farming practices, he added.

Stany Pothen, the Chairman of the Cardamom Planters Federation, has urged the government to intervene in various cases related to the plantation sector as the positions taken by various departments, like forest and revenue, are not in favour of farmers.

The Minister also interacted with coffee, tea, and natural rubber farmer groups. The issues highlighted in the meeting include payment of proper wages, permission for construction activities in plantation areas, exemption from electricity charges, compensation for crop damage, and green tea production.

He pointed out that the department level meetings led by the Chief Minister would find a solution to the problems being faced by the plantation sector. He also asked various departments to amend the rules for constructing dryers and processing units in plantations. Likewise, the agriculture department should take action on the damage to crops in the plantation sector, the Minister said adding that the matter would be brought to the attention of the agriculture department.

Referring to issues related ato GST and wild animal attacks, the Minister said that the Chief Minister has approached the Centre seeking amendments in the law.

Published on June 24, 2025