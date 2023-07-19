Indian automobile maker Tata Motors is likely to build an electric vehicle battery unit in Britain for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

According to Reuters, Tata Motors is expected to announce the construction of the battery plant on Wednesday.

The electric vehicle battery unit could be in Somerset, Southwest England and Spain to supply the new range of electric Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, according to reports. This comes after months of discussions on the site location of the battery plant by Tata Motors.

The electric vehicle battery unit is expected to create 9000 jobs in the Bridgwater, and Somerset areas and will have a capacity of 40 gigawatt hours. This will allow the company to supply nearly half a million vehicles every year.

Tata Motors did not comment on the JLR battery unit.