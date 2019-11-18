Tata Motors to supply 500 EVs to Lithium Urban Tech

Dell XPS 13 7390 review: A sign of success on your desk
Tata Motors on Monday announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technology, a commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleet provider, bagging an order to supply 500 EVs to Lithium Urban Technologies.
Tata Motors and Lithium signed a contract for 400 newly-launched Tigor Sedan EV, with an extended range of 213 km, to be supplied by FY20 and deployed across India, Tata Motors said in a release. This partnership plans to additionally induct 100 EVs, which would include cars to be launched in the near future, like Nexon EV.
“This is a big turning point in the EV market, which is now likely to see fleets electrify faster than ever before. We are committed to nurturing this valued partnership as we address the evolving mobility needs of our customers through various disruptive business models,” said Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd.
These steps will be pivotal for Lithium to expand its current fleet of 1,000 EVs to further consolidate its leadership position as the largest EV-based mobility service provider, Tata Motors said in a release.
It stated, “Both companies will explore bespoke models to address requirements of customers who are increasingly looking for tailor-made mobility solutions in the market across passenger, mass transit and freight segments.”
“...The induction of new extended range Tigor EVs and future EVs into our portfolio will add further differentiation to our service offerings for the passenger services. This partnership with Tata Motors will ensure availability of new form factors and enable viability of new market segments across passenger, mass transit and freight,” said Sanjay Krishnan, founder, Lithium Urban Technologies.
The new Tigor Electric Sedan, certified by ARAI, is available for both fleet and personal segment customers. This vehicle qualifies for a FAME II incentive for eligible commercial customers, the company said.
